$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

BRG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 115,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 190.80 and a quick ratio of 190.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

