$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. The Coca-Cola also posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock remained flat at $$54.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,229,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,311. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $11,885,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 929,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

