$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other Science Applications International news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $864,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,488.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. 263,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

