$104.44 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce $104.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.00 million and the lowest is $102.60 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $97.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $412.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $415.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $463.65 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $478.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRQ. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 198,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,093. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $56.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,984.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,275. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $271,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.