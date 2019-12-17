$157.17 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post $157.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.75 million. Novanta reported sales of $156.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $623.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $663.59 million, with estimates ranging from $661.94 million to $665.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 151,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,876. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88. Novanta has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Novanta by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Novanta by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Novanta by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.