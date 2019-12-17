$296.82 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $296.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.27 million and the highest is $297.60 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $290.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $972.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $969.60 million to $974.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.37 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. 656,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $30,672.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,941.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 407 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $32,287.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,847.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,886 shares of company stock worth $3,358,272 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 257,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

