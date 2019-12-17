$335.64 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce $335.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.40 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $794.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,246. PDC Energy has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 111,462.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 585,750.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.