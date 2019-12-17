$375.69 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post $375.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.60 million and the lowest is $363.46 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $384.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other news, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $90,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 5,018 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $270,369.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,863,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

