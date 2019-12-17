$489.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Dec 17th, 2019

Analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to announce $489.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.75 million and the highest is $493.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $422.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $177,661.00. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 25.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.67.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

