$673.87 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $673.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $669.75 million to $683.40 million. TransUnion posted sales of $613.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $628,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,861.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Peck sold 101,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $8,398,884.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,188,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,842. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.13. 794,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,250. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.