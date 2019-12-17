$7.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post $7.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.12 billion and the highest is $7.19 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $27.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.61 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $30.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.18. 2,153,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,402. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

