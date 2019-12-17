$93.76 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will announce sales of $93.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $94.52 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $81.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $345.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.59 million to $349.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $384.85 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $394.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $32,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 150,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,462. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $747.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

