Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.31. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 5,224,394 shares traded.

AXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 43.17%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 112,823 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 723,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 12.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 385,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

