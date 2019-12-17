Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $27.99, approximately 215,985 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 262,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Afya in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,961,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth $8,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

