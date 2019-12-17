Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Aggreko alerts:

ARGKF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Read More: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.