Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2019

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ARGKF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Read More: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit