Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 350,030 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 480,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Alkaline Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alkaline Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

About Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

