AquariusCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $81,308.00 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. AquariusCoin has a total market cap of $81,308.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AquariusCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,621.07 or 1.88528480 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,623,072 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AquariusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AquariusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.