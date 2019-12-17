Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene, Huobi and Gate.io. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and $6.89 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.01222556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00121203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, CoinBene, DragonEX, Gate.io, LBank, Bibox, Bithumb, OKEx, Cobinhood, DDEX, BitMart and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

