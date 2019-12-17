Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Up 5%

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.37, 1,001,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 921,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. Autohome’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,365,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Autohome by 5,732.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,105,000 after buying an additional 2,980,671 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at $171,343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 9.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,920,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,407,000 after buying an additional 164,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 36.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

