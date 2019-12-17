Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.36

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$7.36 ($5.22) and last traded at A$7.36 ($5.22), with a volume of 1802657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$7.41 ($5.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$9.06.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

The firm also recently announced a final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

In other Bank of Queensland news, insider Patrick Allaway bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.94 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of A$396,750.00 ($281,382.98). Also, insider Bruce Carter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.29 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,900.00 ($51,702.13). Insiders have acquired 82,500 shares of company stock worth $638,875 over the last three months.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.