Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Trading Down 11.6%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares were down 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 10,398,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,551% from the average daily volume of 284,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLPH shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.