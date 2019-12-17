Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.30 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $87.30 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00074654 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Upbit, Altcoin Trader and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00422955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00100935 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002138 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001061 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitMarket, Crex24, Korbit, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, QuadrigaCX, BitBay, Altcoin Trader, Zebpay, Graviex, Coinnest, Ovis, Bitfinex, Exrates, CEX.IO, BitFlip, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, Binance, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitsane, DSX, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, Indodax, Bitlish, Huobi, Coinone, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Koineks, TDAX, C2CX, OKEx, Bithumb, YoBit, Exmo, Bitinka and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

