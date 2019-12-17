bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Reaches $0.54

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One bitUSD token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00008023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $4,735.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00187661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.01215614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,824,040 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

