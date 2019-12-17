Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Trading Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.79, approximately 1,246,640 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 625,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

