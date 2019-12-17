BOX Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,765.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. BOX Token has a market cap of $3.43 million and $36,765.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008062 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,748 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

