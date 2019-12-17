Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $89.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $73.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $295.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.50 million to $300.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $424.00 million, with estimates ranging from $403.10 million to $483.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

