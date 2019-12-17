Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) PT at $6.00

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after buying an additional 1,772,864 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,495,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after buying an additional 559,614 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after buying an additional 2,215,737 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,039,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after buying an additional 72,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 579,169 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,194. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cemex SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

