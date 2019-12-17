Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Shares Up 8%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89, 301,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 508,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

Get Covia alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVIA. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investure LLC purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Covia by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.