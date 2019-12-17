DAOstack Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,858.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $29,858.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.01219461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00120734 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

