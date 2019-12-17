Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,681. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

