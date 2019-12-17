Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 7.5%

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.08, approximately 3,294,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 928,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 27,455 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
