Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 7.5%

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.08, approximately 3,294,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 928,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 27,455 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

