DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.79, 127,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 74,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $188.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Il Yung Kim acquired 12,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Yim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $5,846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.