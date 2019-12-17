DeepBrain Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $180,843.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $180,843.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00187661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.01215614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain launched on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Gate.io, Huobi, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

