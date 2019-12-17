DIMCOIN Market Cap Tops $109,795.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Exrates and HitBTC. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $109,795.00 and $18.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.01224350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00121551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinbe and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.