Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.84 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Dock has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00188205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.01220634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

