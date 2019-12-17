ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $8,855.00 and $602.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.01224350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00121551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.