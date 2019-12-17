EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,624,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,670. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

