GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 10.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 4,141,359 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,480,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

The company has a market cap of $492.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carrie W. Teffner acquired 21,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,888.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,368.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth Dunn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,268 shares of company stock worth $175,886 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 905.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after buying an additional 4,617,446 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $13,955,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $13,183,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 1,848.9% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,324,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

