GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 10.2%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2019

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 4,141,359 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,480,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

The company has a market cap of $492.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carrie W. Teffner acquired 21,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,888.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,368.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth Dunn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,268 shares of company stock worth $175,886 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 905.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after buying an additional 4,617,446 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $13,955,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $13,183,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 1,848.9% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,324,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit