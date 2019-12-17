GNC (NYSE:GNC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
GNC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,825. The company has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. GNC has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.
GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.05 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. GNC’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GNC will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
GNC Company Profile
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.
