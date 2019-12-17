GNC (NYSE:GNC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GNC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,825. The company has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. GNC has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.05 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. GNC’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GNC will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GNC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GNC by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,822,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 425,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GNC by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 941,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GNC by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 253,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of GNC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 240,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

