HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.57, approximately 230,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 227,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,454.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

