Insider Selling: First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells 36,549 Shares of Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,119. The stock has a market cap of $591.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

