Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.39 Million

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will post $11.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.53 million to $12.11 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $44.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.49 million to $44.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.27 million, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $54.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jernigan Capital.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCAP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

