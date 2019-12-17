Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will post $11.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.53 million to $12.11 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $44.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.49 million to $44.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.27 million, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $54.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jernigan Capital.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.
NYSE JCAP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Jernigan Capital Company Profile
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
