Joint Ventures Trading Down 17.8% This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $20,669.00 and $397.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.01224350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00121551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

