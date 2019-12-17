Maecenas Price Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00188205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.01220634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

