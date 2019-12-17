MediBloc [ERC20] Price Hits $0.0032 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinsuper, Coinrail and IDEX. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $158,791.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.63 or 0.06331872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027104 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002612 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinrail, IDEX, Cashierest, CPDAX, Kryptono, Upbit and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

