MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Cap Hits $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

