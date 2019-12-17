Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.66.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. 578,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,784. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,095,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 575,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

