Mirai (MRI) Price Reaches $0.0006

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00778578 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 112.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000321 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Mirai Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

