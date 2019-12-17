Newton Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00187661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.01215614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

