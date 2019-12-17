Oxycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,861.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $55,861.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

